Australia's Fortescue targets 2023 go-ahead for first green hydrogen project

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, May 4 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) hopes to make a final investment decision in 2023 on a green hydrogen project in Australia that would be its first to generate revenue, Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said on Wednesday.

The Gibson Island project in the northeastern state of Queensland is one of many tentative deals and studies unveiled by the world's fourth-largest producer of iron ore over the last 18 months as it strives to become a major green energy supplier.

"From a revenue perspective the most advanced would be the Gibson Island project ... Hopefully a final investment decision (FID) in 2023," Gaines told the Macquarie Australia Conference in Sydney, when asked which of its hydrogen projects would be the first to produce revenue.

First-phase feasibility studies were completed in December on using electrolysis powered by renewable energy to produce 50,000 tonnes a year of hydrogen to feed a reopening of the Gibson Island ammonia plant owned by Australia's top fertiliser producer Incitec Pivot (IPL.AX).

Incitec Pivot last year announced it would shut the plant at the end of 2022 because the local supply of natural gas to make its ammonia had become too costly. It is now considering using green hydrogen to make ammonia.

Fortescue said in December that Fortescue Future Industries and Incitec were set to enter talks on running a preliminary engineering design study ahead of making a final investment decision.

Incitec declined to comment on Wednesday on the status of the project as it is in a black-out period ahead of its half-year results on May 23.

(This story refiles to correct Gibson Island closure date to 2022 in paragraph 5)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

