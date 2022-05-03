ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Daily Update: Becky Lynch, The Briscoes, AEW Road to Baltimore

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Observer Live: RAW, new AEW TV show, crowd sweetening, more!. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter: COVID strikes pro wrestling again, Warner Bros. Discovery & AEW. The new issue of the Observer has these stories:. Major players from five companies test positive for COVID causing changes in television or...

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
wrestlingrumors.net

Run It Back: Two Former WWE Stars Planning Return To The Ring

Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world and some of them have managed to make it all the way to WWE. That is the elite level for several wrestlers and it means a lot to get to appear for the company. However, at some point those wrestlers are going to leave WWE but it does not mean their career is over. That is the case again with a pair of former stars.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
MMAmania.com

UFC 274: Justin Gaethje reacts to Charles Oliveira scale fail, shoots down Brazilian defenders crying foul

Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Justin Gaethje, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, “Do Bronx” was stripped of the lightweight title and will be ineligible to reclaim it with a victory this weekend in “The Copper State.”
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
Wrestling World

Raw: Sonya Deville claims to get a chance

Handicap Match: Mustafa Ali vs Theory & The Miz, Needless to say, the two try to sabotage the opponent in every way by exploiting the numerical advantage and in the end, after a bit of distraction outside the ring with Theory, Mustafa Ali returns, but there is Miz waiting for him with his Skull Crushing Final which then leads him to pin him and win.
Wrestling World

Ronda Rousey would like to involve her mother in wrestling

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey said she is open to involving her family members in a WWE storyline. She believes her husband would make a great partner, but she's not entirely sure about her mother's involvement because apparently the woman would have complained about some Becky Lynch promos too hard for her, so much so that Ronda had to go to Becky to talk to her.
