PHOENIX -- On Friday afternoon, Rockies right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez explained how he is rolling through the irregularities of the early part of the season. Before giving up two game-deciding home runs in the eighth inning of the Rockies’ 4-1 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, Estévez had given up just two runs in his previous nine appearances. His previous two outings were in games with wide score margins, but Estévez and manager Bud Black knew that he would be needed in tight contests. Last year, Estévez missed 21 games with a right middle finger injury, but still managed to tally 64 appearances -- many in high-leverage spots.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO