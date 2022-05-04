ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Harrison – ‘Dear John’ EP

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Harrison‘s new 5-track EP, Dear John, is a riveting release inspired by the country-folk songwriting of John Prine. Harrison, a New Jersey-based singer/songwriter, unveils a lovely blend of Americana and folk throughout the EP, a consuming homage to the late Prine, who passed...

