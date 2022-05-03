ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up for the weekend.

Good morning! Happy Cinco de Mayo I am forecasting perfect patio weather with temperatures in the upper 80s and breezy winds. The dry air will stick around through the weekend with the hottest temperatures we have seen this season, Saturday. Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds will trigger high fire danger.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has. issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM. MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday. morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and south central New Mexico and far...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Winds of 60 miles per hour came through Destin, Florida Friday morning. The First Alert Storm Team followed bands of severe weather overnight across the WKRG News 5 area. Folks at the Palms resort and conference center sent videos to WKRG News 5 of the wind damage and hail at the […]
