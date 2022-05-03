ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up for the weekend.

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
Cover picture for the articleWinds will be a factor for this weekend. Gusts will...

kvia.com

KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Perfect fiesta weather for Cinco de Mayo

Good morning! Happy Cinco de Mayo I am forecasting perfect patio weather with temperatures in the upper 80s and breezy winds. The dry air will stick around through the weekend with the hottest temperatures we have seen this season, Saturday. Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds will trigger high fire danger.
WKRG News 5

Hail and strong winds in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Winds of 60 miles per hour came through Destin, Florida Friday morning. The First Alert Storm Team followed bands of severe weather overnight across the WKRG News 5 area. Folks at the Palms resort and conference center sent videos to WKRG News 5 of the wind damage and hail at the […]
DESTIN, FL

