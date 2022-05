Plans for a major transformation of part of downtown Birmingham continue to move forward. The four-story building planned for 294 E. Brown continues to inch closer to becoming a reality. Part of the development that will eventually lead to RH locating a new, multi-story showroom in downtown, this building will include some mixed-use development with office and residential, as well as underground parking and some rooftop use, which will include a pool.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO