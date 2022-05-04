ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Met Gala Attendees Who Anna Wintour Would Approve Of, And 14 Met Gala Attendees Who Won't Be Invited Next Year

By Ehis Osifo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do5SL_0fSKb11x00

It is the FIRST TUESDAY IN MAY! AKA the day after the Met Gala ! This year's theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and the dress code was "gilded glamour."

Met Gala / Vogue

In case you're like, "What is the Gilded Age?" Don't fret. This is how Vogue described the dress code for last night's festivities:

"The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York. The period, which stretched from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with coining the term in 1873), was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight."

So, think more Gone With the Wind and less The Great Gatsby .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghPlJ_0fSKb11x00

Out with the fringe and in with the bustles!

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, without further ado, here are some of the best and not-so-best looks that fit the Met Gala dress code:

1. Understood the assignment: Blake Lively

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UDpb_0fSKb11x00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iv7sw_0fSKb11x00

Blake's gown started off copper and transformed into this blue skirt to mirror the "petina-ing" of the Statue of Liberty. Pretty cool, IMO.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

2. Did not understand the assignment: Amy Schumer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvyVp_0fSKb11x00

Listen, I know that Amy thinks the Met Gala is a joke/a waste of time, but then, like, don't go?

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

3. Understood the assignment: Rosalía

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KZXo_0fSKb11x00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kv5cg_0fSKb11x00

The train! The sleeve! The embellishments! Gorgeous, gorgeous, gworl.

John Shearer / Getty Images

4. Did not understand the assignment: Kylie Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ni8V2_0fSKb11x00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IebOl_0fSKb11x00

I could MAYBE make an excuse for the top, but the simple top and shudders backward baseball cap... This is TRULY disrespectful to Virgil Abloh's legacy.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Understood the assignment: Kacey Musgraves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H20R3_0fSKb11x00

If you're gonna wear black, this is how you do it! I need to know where to get this feathered fan...

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

6. Did not understand the assignment: Austin Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6dXa_0fSKb11x00

Yaasss! Give us NOTHING!!!

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

7. Understood the assignment: Anderson .Paak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2rCy_0fSKb11x00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026X9r_0fSKb11x00

Men! Take notes! It's a simple silhouette, but it's all in the details!!!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

8. Did not understand the assignment: Mindy Kaling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHTfy_0fSKb11x00

Like, do I love this dress? Yes. Do I think it's more appropriate for the Emmys and not the Met Gala? Also yes. She looked more "gilded glamour" when she was stealing from the Met Gala versus attending the Met Gala.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

9. Understood the assignment: Chloë Grace Moretz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAUiM_0fSKb11x00

I am LIVING for this 19th century-inspired military jacket.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

10. Did not understand the assignment: Kodi Smit-McPhee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7kYh_0fSKb11x00

Jeans! JEANS! How was he let onto the carpet?

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

11. Understood the assignment: Sarah Jessica Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giaIr_0fSKb11x00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEwi6_0fSKb11x00

SJP needs to teach a master class on how to properly dress on theme to the Met Gala. She! Never! Misses!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

12. Did not understand the assignment: Riz Ahmed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tplB2_0fSKb11x00

I understand that this was an homage to the workers of the late 1800s who the rich made their money off of, BUT....still. No glamour, no dice.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

13. Understood the assignment: Alicia Keyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vLfc_0fSKb11x00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lr2h_0fSKb11x00

She took "concrete jungle where dreams are made of" to a whole new level.

Gotham / Getty Images

14. Did not understand the assignment: Jack Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqIgG_0fSKb11x00

This PAINS ME! I LOVE JACKMAN! But, man, he missed the mark. If he needs personal lessons on how to dress on theme, I am available.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

15. Understood the assignment: Nicola Coughlan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8bYm_0fSKb11x00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkwc8_0fSKb11x00

She is DEF gonna be the talk of the ton after showing up in this look.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. Did not understand the assignment: Sebastian Stan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw8H8_0fSKb11x00

Now if this was the "Camp"-themed Met Gala...

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Understood the assignment: Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocm67_0fSKb11x00

My kingdom for a bustle!!

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

18. Did not understand the assignment: Bradley Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhJEd_0fSKb11x00

Why even bother showing up if this is all you're gonna give?

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

19. Understood the assignment: Jasmine Tookes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APkhD_0fSKb11x00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nHyt_0fSKb11x00

This was one of the VERY few jewel-toned looks on the carpet, so even though it's a simpler silhouette, I had to include it because it's still giving opulence.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Did not understand the assignment: Gigi Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThW8K_0fSKb11x00

Cut the cameras...deadass.

NDZ / GC Images / Getty Images

21. Understood the assignment: Yahya Abdul Mateen II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Of7y8_0fSKb11x00

Candyman? More like DANDYMAN!

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

22. Did not understand the assignment: Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VhfF_0fSKb11x00
Gotham / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpJjm_0fSKb11x00

I love Olivia, but this girl needs to fire her stylist, because they have committed one too many offenses against her regarding her wardrobe.

Gotham / Getty Images

23. Understood the assignment: Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0nNU_0fSKb11x00

*Alexa, play "Golden" by Harry Styles*

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Did not understand the assignment: Hailey Baldwin Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVt5V_0fSKb11x00

Despite the feathered trim, this looks was just...underwhelming? Especially compared to the other looks on the carpet.

Gotham / Getty Images

25. Understood the assignment: Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALwTX_0fSKb11x00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3srJ_0fSKb11x00

It's the golden flute for me.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

26. Did not understand the assignment: Emma Stone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5U8m_0fSKb11x00

Could she...not borrow a costume from Cruella ?

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

27. Understood the assignment: Amber Valletta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvjC6_0fSKb11x00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkHxz_0fSKb11x00

Before Rihanna, there was Amber Valletta, the OG queen of the Met Gala. All hits, no misses.

John Shearer / Getty Images

28. Did not understand the assignment: HoYeon Jung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RtcL_0fSKb11x00

I LOVE MY SQUID GWORL, BUT THIS DIDN'T EVEN COME CLOSE TO HITTING THE MARK.

Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Understood the assignment: Taylor Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQdu4_0fSKb11x00
Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109bXN_0fSKb11x00

Not enough people are talking about this look. Absolutely stunnin, luv.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

