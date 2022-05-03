ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Met Gala 2022: The Best Nails From Fashion's Biggest Night

Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Met Gala announced its 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' theme, we knew we were in for a treat. It's no secret that celebrities dress to the nines (and beyond) at the Met Gala, with dazzling and hair and make-up to match, but it's the details that truly make the...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Is a Green Bralette and High-Slit Skirt

A very pregnant Rihanna was among the celebrities at Dave Chappelle’s comedy taping on Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl. In a photo shared by comedian Michael Blackson, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky appear alongside the comedian. Rihanna, who’s currently in her third trimester, paired a green bralette with a matching high-slit skirt and blue jacket.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Indie Sleaze Went High Fashion

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. “It feels like 2007 again,” Mark Hunter, the photographer known as The Cobrasnake, tells me. It’s the second time during our conversation that he’s uttered those exact words, but his enthusiasm is understandable. “Indie sleaze,” AKA the sweaty, Four Loko-assisted excess Hunter chronicled on his blog in the aughts, is not just back in style—it’s found its way into high fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

23 Cute Camisoles That Work for Every Occasion

The camisole has long been a wardrobe staple. Paired with wide-leg jeans and sneaks back in the ‘90s, a slip skirt and mules in the early aughts, or dare we say it, even layered over a T-shirt as a young Ashley Tisdale (among too many other Disney stars) so famously donned on red carpets, the camisole’s history is rich to say the least. But even today, the workhorse of a garment proves as useful as ever. It’s a layer, it’s an undergarment, it’s a top all on its own. Wear it to work with a blazer, fall asleep in a cotton tank, or hit the town trimmed in lace. There’s a cami for every occasion, and thank goodness for that. We narrowed it down to the 23 best camisoles that meet all your needs, here.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Lily James
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elle

Everything You Need to Know About The Chanel Cruise 2023 Show

Chanel Cruise Show 2023: Watch The Trailer By Sofia And Roman Coppola Chanel Cruise Show 2023: Watch The Trailer By Sofia And Roman Coppola. After a two year hiatus which saw real-life runways go digital and come to life through video presentations, fashion's Cruise collection extravaganzas are finally back in all their glory – and Chanel has kicked off the season with a spectacular show in Monte Carlo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Met Gala#The Nails#White Tie#Mani#Instagram#Enamelle
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy