OLSH’s Jake DiMichele, coach Mike Rodriguez earn top honors on Class 2A all-state team
Jake DiMichele went three years without a loss as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won its second state title this winter and tied a state record with a 68-game winning streak in a historic season. DiMichele, a senior, finished his high school career as the second-leading scorer in WPIAL history with 2,642 points.
Now, add another accolade.
DiMichele earned first-team all-state honors Wednesday and was named the PIAA Class 2A Player of the Year, and OLSH coach Mike Rodriguez was named the state’s top coach in a statewide vote of sportswriters.
DiMichele and Winchester Thurston senior Jackson Juzang earned first-team honors for the second year in a row. OLSH’s Dawson Summers earned second-team honors.
Rodriguez was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
OLSH went 28-0 this season led by DiMichele, who averaged 31.9 points per game. The Chargers became the first team since 1962-63 to win consecutive PIAA titles each with an undefeated record.
2021-22 Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Jake DiMichele, 6-3, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Jacob Beccles, 6-3, sr., Constitution
Elijah Harden, 6-0, sr., Kennedy Catholic
Jackson Juzang, 5-9, sr., Winchester Thurston
Kaden Claar, 6-1, sr., Portage Area
Ross Eyer, 6-4, jr., Muncy
Second team
Camden Hurst, 6-2, jr., Lancaster Mennonite
Lamar Glover, 5-10, sr., Constitution
Dawson Summers, 6-4, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Jackson Byer, 5-11, sr., Conemaugh Township
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6-2, sr., Kennedy Catholic
Riley Young, 6-5, sr., Line Mountain
Third team
Hector Tiburcio, 6-2, sr., Antietam
Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4, sr. Canton
Owen Kosar, 6-1, sr., Shenandoah Valley
Blake Morningstar, 6-4, jr., Wyalusing Valley
Joey Macciocco, 6-1, jr., Old Forge
Isaac Clayton, 6-1, sr., Rocky Grove
Player of the Year
Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Coach of the Year
Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
