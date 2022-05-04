ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLSH’s Jake DiMichele, coach Mike Rodriguez earn top honors on Class 2A all-state team

By Chris Harlan
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores past Constitution’s Jamal Carr during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Jake DiMichele went three years without a loss as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won its second state title this winter and tied a state record with a 68-game winning streak in a historic season. DiMichele, a senior, finished his high school career as the second-leading scorer in WPIAL history with 2,642 points.

Now, add another accolade.

DiMichele earned first-team all-state honors Wednesday and was named the PIAA Class 2A Player of the Year, and OLSH coach Mike Rodriguez was named the state’s top coach in a statewide vote of sportswriters.

DiMichele and Winchester Thurston senior Jackson Juzang earned first-team honors for the second year in a row. OLSH’s Dawson Summers earned second-team honors.

Rodriguez was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year for the third straight season.

OLSH went 28-0 this season led by DiMichele, who averaged 31.9 points per game. The Chargers became the first team since 1962-63 to win consecutive PIAA titles each with an undefeated record.

2021-22 Class 2A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jacob Beccles, 6-3, sr., Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6-0, sr., Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5-9, sr., Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6-1, sr., Portage Area

Ross Eyer, 6-4, jr., Muncy

Second team

Camden Hurst, 6-2, jr., Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5-10, sr., Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6-4, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5-11, sr., Conemaugh Township

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6-2, sr., Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6-5, sr., Line Mountain

Third team

Hector Tiburcio, 6-2, sr., Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6-4, sr. Canton

Owen Kosar, 6-1, sr., Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6-4, jr., Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6-1, jr., Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6-1, sr., Rocky Grove

Player of the Year

Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Coach of the Year

Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

• • • • •

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and few section games are left on the schedule. Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here...
BASEBALL
Shady Side Academy doubles champs turn attention to PIAA tournament

After missing last season because of elbow surgery and 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shady Side Academy junior David Mnuskin wanted to make the most of a rare opportunity. Mnuskin and doubles partner Sam Bitzer brought home the WPIAL Class 3A doubles title to Shady Side by defeating Franklin...
