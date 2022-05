In a historical moment, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Craig Damon as FHSAA executive director elect on April 23. Damon, a 1987 graduate of North Marion High School who served in multiple roles at his alma mater, will become the 11th executive director of the association and the first Black person to hold the position. He is set to replace FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn, who is retiring after five years of service.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO