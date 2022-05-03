ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured...

Related
Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series. The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much. They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes. The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco. These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.
NBA
Kershaw goes 7, Dodgers beat Cubs 7-0 in opener of split DH

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw dominated over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-0 in the opener of a split doubleheader. Freddie Freeman doubled three times and scored twice, helping the NL West leaders win for the 16th time in 21 games. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs.Kershaw gave up five hits, struck out two and walked one. The three-time Cy Young Award combined with two relievers on the Dodgers’ third shutout of the season. Barnes hit a solo drive in the fourth against Drew Smyly and added a two-run single in the eighth. Justin Turner drove in two with a double in the fifth, making it 4-0.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grizzlies center Steven Adams clears protocols before Game 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t say Adams will play Saturday night in San Francisco. Jenkins said they will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles Friday. The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Thursday after missing the first round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors. The Warriors won the opener 117-116 and Memphis took Game 2 106-101.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed again; makeup Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area. The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up Saturday’s game on Monday at 1:05 p.m. They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m. This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

