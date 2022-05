Mizzou football added another new face for the 2022 season when DJ Coleman from FCS program Jacksonville State committed on Thursday. A 6'6", 245 pound edge rusher from Atlanta, Coleman had 55 tackles in 2021. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Coleman was a three-time all-conference selection at Jacksonville State, twice in the Ohio Valley and once last year in the ASUN Conference.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO