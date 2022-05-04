ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lala Anthony Slays In Sheer LaQuan Smith Look Before Met Gala After Party

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Sylvain Gaboury / Getty


Lala Anthony is definitely one of our favorite looks from last night’s Met Gala festivities because she served not one, but two looks for the fashionable night that were absolutely everything!

After slaying in a burgundy LaQuan Smith look at the actual gala, the television personality turned heads again in another fit by the same designer, this time opting for an all-baby blue sheer look that fit her like a glove. For this after party ensemble, the beauty was dropped in light blue lace from head to toe, rocking a long sleeved lacy jumpsuit with a sarong like skirt that she tied at her waist. She paired the with silver pumps and a matching blue handbag that she carried to set the entire look off. As for her hair, she opted for a sleek long pony tail that draped the top of her waist and served face and body all night long.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the beauty showed off the fashionable look for her millions of Instagram followers, posting a series of photos of herself walking down a hallway, seemingly heading to the big after party. “After the Met it’s the after party ,” she captioned the photo set for her 13 million IG followers. Check it out below.

