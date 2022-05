Mickey Gilley, who shot to country stardom with a string of iconic hits and helped launch the Urban Cowboy craze of the 1980s, has died. According to a statement from his publicist, Gilley died "peacefully" on Saturday (May 7) in Branson, Mo., "with his family and close friends by his side." The country legend had just returned from the road, where he played 10 dates in April. He was 86 years old.

