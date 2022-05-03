ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What is Roe v Wade

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court recognized a woman's right to choose to have an abortion in a 1973 decision in the case Roe v. Wade. A woman identified by the pseudonym Jane Roe challenged laws in the state of Texas that banned abortions except in cases where the mother's life was at...

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
