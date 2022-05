COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group at Texas is highlighting Native American Aggies and their impact on campus since Texas A&M was founded. Faces and Voices of Native Aggies exhibit can be found through July at the Forsyth Galleries at the Memorial Student Center. George Hass is a senior getting ready to graduate. He is featured in the exhibit for his work in the Corps and for being of Native American descent.

