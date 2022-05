ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined other leaders of U.S. states in calling for the full cancellation of federal student loan debt. Raoul's announcement said he has joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, which is urging President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student loan debt owed by every federal student loan borrower in the United States. The president is asked to immediately use his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel over $1.7 trillion student borrowers owe to the federal government.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO