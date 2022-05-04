Prep roundup (5/3): Strand pitches another perfect game for Bloomer

Jack Strand is putting together quite a season for the Bloomer baseball team.

The senior pitched his second perfect game of the season as part of a doubleheader sweep of Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday in Stanley. Strand struck out nine in five perfect innings of a 10-0 Bloomer win. The Blackhawks won the other game 8-6.

Strand retired all 15 batters he faced. Forty-four of his 61 pitches were strikes. His previous perfect game came on April 21 against Osseo-Fairchild.

Chippewa Falls 12, Menomonie 0: Easton Bobb pitched a complete game shutout for the Cardinals. He struck out nine Mustangs across five innings, limiting them to three hits. Grady Fredrick and Owen Krista knocked two hits each and combined for five RBIs for Chippewa Falls.

Immanuel Lutheran 14, Elmwood/Plum City 2: Jonah Mueller and Carter Rutz drove in three runs apiece as the Lancers pulled away late. Daniel Hein and Austin Williams each added two hits and two RBIs.

River Falls 7, Rice Lake 1: The Warriors couldn’t get to River Falls pitcher Keenan Mork, who went 6.2 innings on the mound. He struck out six and held Rice Lake to one run.

McDonell 6, Cadott 4: The Macks broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Eddie Mittermeyer led the offense with two hits and a stolen base. Five different batters had two hits for Cadott. Axel Tegels was 2 for 4 with a double.

Cameron 21, Ladysmith 2: Tyson Lucas had four hits and Kory Murray drove in five runs as the Comets cruised past the Lumberjacks.

Girls soccer

Regis/McDonell 10, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0: Annabelle Schroeder scored a hat trick within the game’s first 15 minutes and tallied five goals by the final whistle. She also had an assist. Samantha Shaffer added a pair of goals for the Saints.

Rice Lake 2, Hudson 2: The Warriors and Raiders played to a draw in a Big Rivers contest.

Softball

Eau Claire North 13, Rice Lake 1: The Huskies scored 10 times in the top of the third to break the game open. Janaya Goldbach had a triple and three RBIs for North. Maddie Parker earned the victory with three shutout innings in the circle. She struck out eight.

Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 7: Jada Allen had a big day at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a home run to lead the Old Abes past the Wildcats. Erin Holzinger and Christa Berg added two hits each, and Paige Marcon drove in a pair of runs.

Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 1: Hannah Aldrich locked down the Tigers, pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts. She held New Richmond to four hits. On the other side, Makenna Johnston was 2 for 4 with a home run to power the Cardinals’ offense.

Bloomer 13-12, Stanley-Boyd 0-0: Calley Olson pitched a pair of shutouts for the Blackhawks, striking out 20 batters across the doubleheader. Laikyn Maidment powered the Bloomer offense all day, going 3 for 4 in the first game before adding a homer in the second game. Tori Jenneman also homered in Game 2.

Fall Creek 16-17, Regis 2-2: Elena Raffesberger tripled and drove in three runs in Game 1, and Catrina Cline and Karley Harriman tallied two RBIs each in Game 2 as the Crickets swept a doubleheader. Jenna Fitch and Grace Herrem both pitched complete games for Fall Creek.

Track and field

Dave Landgraf Invitational: Fall Creek swept the boys and girls team titles at the 12-school meet in Bloomer. The Crickets won on each side by 40-plus points.

Soren Johnson won both the shot put and discus for the Crickets boys, while Leo Hagberg won the long jump and triple jump. Kael Sanfelippo won the 400.

Jenna Anders took first place in the 800-meter and 1,600 to lead the Fall Creek girls. Samantha Bann took the top spot in the high jump, Samantha Spencer won the pole vault and Alena Sanfelippo was the long jump champion.

McDonell’s Dan Anderson won three distance titles, taking the boys 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Mustang Open: Menomonie’s Gabe Tronnier, Josh Boyette and Jayden Williams won a pair of titles at their home meet, with Tronnier sweeping the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Boyette taking the high jump and pole vault and Williams winning the triple jump and long jump. The Menomonie boys also won two relays. Jude Ogden added a win in the 800 and Max Hildebrant was the shot put champion for the Mustangs.

In the girls meet, Isabella Jacobsen (400 and 800) won a pair of events for the Mustangs. Anna Imsande (1,600), Emma Mommsen (high jump) and Isabelle Kolek (triple jump) also had first-place finishes.

Lien/Anderson Invite: Durand’s Parker Schneider set a new school record in the 3,200. The senior clocked in at 9 minutes, 24.77 seconds to set a new best for the Panthers. He beat the rest of the field by more than a minute.

Durand’s Andrew Fedie swept the boys shot put and discus. Regis did well in boys sprint events, getting wins from Carson Tait (100) and Alex Figy (200).

Boys tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes won six matches without dropping any games. The other match was won by default.

Regis 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3: The Ramblers won all four singles matches in straight sets, which made the difference in the dual. The Blackhawks took all three doubles matches.