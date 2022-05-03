No injuries reported in Terre Alta structure fire

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
SUTTON, W.Va. — An Cleveland woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them, officials said. The vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County, the West Virginia fire marshal's office...
Ohio County Sheriff Deputies and EMS are on the scene of a serious accident on Interstate I-70 westbound in West Virginia just before the Stateline. Officials say it is a multiple vehicle crash. I-70 will be shut down for several hours. Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Claysville Fire Department are also on the scene. […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Kingwood Pike in Monongalia County shut down Wednesday evening due to a structure fire, officials tell 5 News. Just southeast of Morgantown, the road surrounding 2796 Kingwood Pike shut down at 8:03 p.m., according to Monongalia County Emergency Services. As for the structure...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
The father of Azuree Charles, the 9-year-old New Kensington boy who was found dead early Wednesday, was arrested Thursday in connection with assault and child endangerment charges from November. Jean J. Charles, 40, was arraigned Thursday on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children regarding an incident...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday. A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Ralph Horton, 58 of Roanoke, died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County. At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Roanoke Police say Horton was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima while leaving the parking lot of Walmart on Challenger Avenue. He then traveled...
