Terra Alta, WV

No injuries reported in Terre Alta structure fire

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE ALTA, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday morning damaged a home on...

wajr.com

WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Multiple vehicle crash on interstate I-70 westbound in West Virginia

Ohio County Sheriff Deputies and EMS are on the scene of a serious accident on Interstate I-70 westbound in West Virginia just before the Stateline. Officials say it is a multiple vehicle crash. I-70 will be shut down for several hours. Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Claysville Fire Department are also on the scene. […]
WDTV

Part of Kingwood Pike shut down due to structure fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Kingwood Pike in Monongalia County shut down Wednesday evening due to a structure fire, officials tell 5 News. Just southeast of Morgantown, the road surrounding 2796 Kingwood Pike shut down at 8:03 p.m., according to Monongalia County Emergency Services. As for the structure...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTAJ

Driver thrown from Harley-Davidson, flown to UPMC Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Ralph Horton, 58 of Roanoke, died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County. At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Roanoke Police say Horton was driving in a 2011 Nissan Altima while leaving the parking lot of Walmart on Challenger Avenue. He then traveled...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

