ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man allegedly goes on destructive rampage after running out of gas in South Jersey

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

A Philadelphia man is accused of going on a destructive rampage after he ran out of gas in South Jersey early Tuesday morning.

The investigation began around 3:43 a.m. when officers responded to a fire at the Pure Puff Vape Shop on Rt. 73 in Berlin Township.

Heavy smoke was reportedly showing from the vape shop, and the windows of five other nearby businesses were found to be damaged by rocks, investigators said.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Hector W. Herrington was arrested shortly after officers arrived to the scene.

Herrington was reportedly operating a U-Haul truck in the area when it ran out of gas.

Authorities say he then engaged in a verbal dispute with a female companion, became disorderly and smashed windows to several businesses along Route 73 before setting the vape shop on fire.

At some point during the morning, Herrington also allegedly entered several parked cars, including one that was parked for repair at the Imported Car Care Center.

"Herrington rammed the vehicle into the business' metal gates in an attempt to exit the fenced yard," said prosecutors in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Herrington is facing a slew of charges including aggravated arson and burglary.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 580-5819 or Detective Brian Lex of Berlin Township Police Department at 856-767-5878, ext. 235. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org .

Comments / 26

pumpkin5
3d ago

Just because he couldn’t keep an eye on the amount of gas he had left in the vehicle he destroys innocent business owners property. It wasn’t bad enough someone broke into the Vape shop a few months ago now he burned it to the ground. He should be made to pay and fix all the damage he has done.

Reply(2)
4
Mr Pete
3d ago

Give Him A Urinalysis Drug Test. I Bet He Was High On Something. ☠☠☠

Reply
9
Terry Bake
3d ago

Does he have a big vehicle and drive fast.Well ,with the gas so high now all these owners need to slow down and conserve.Little cars are the best tohavenow. Trade them in!

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Never do this when running out of gas in NJ

There’s a right way and a wrong way to fail. Losing an election. Ending a marriage. And as it turns out, even running out of gas. The right way to run out of gas is to safely get to the side of the road, locate the nearest gas station, make the necessary calls if you’re going to be late, and start walking.
BERLIN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Rampage#Vehicles#Violent Crime#Rt#Route 73
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy