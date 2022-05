LOS GATOS (KPIX) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Bay Area, a South Bay high school is dealing with a significant uptick in cases.Around 60 students at Los Gatos High School have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring break, and the school has notified around 2,000 students they may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to school principal Kevin Buchanan."I would not call it an outbreak. It's an increase. These have been somewhat common. We had one after the winter break and the Thanksgiving break. So, it seems when people travel and they get out and about,...

