NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced the arrest of Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry, for multiple criminal offenses. On Monday, a deputy recognized Lambert driving on S.C. Highway 121 and had knowledge of outstanding bench warrants. Upon performing a traffic stop, Lambert was taken into custody and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. Lambert was also discovered to be in possession of catalytic converters in the back of his truck and a pressure washer.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO