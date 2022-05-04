ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NJ

Prosecutor: Philadelphia Man Charged After Wild Crime Spree in Berlin, NJ

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
A Philadelphia man who allegedly started a fire inside of one business, damaged several others, and stole a car in Berlin, Camden County, early Tuesday morning has been arrested. According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, Berlin Township police officers were called to the Pure Puff Vape Shop on...

sojo1049.com

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

