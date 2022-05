MILWAUKEE - Tommy Novak assisted on all three Admirals goals and Cole Schneider scored the game-winner with less than five minutes to play in regulation as the Ads took game one with a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in their best-of-five Central Division Semifinal match-up. It was the first win in game one of a series since 2011 when the Ads beat Houston in game one of the second round.

