Denver, CO

Nationals reinstate Dee Strange-Gordon from IL, option Fox

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The Washington Nationals have reinstated Dee Strange-Gordon after the infielder/outfielder completed a weeklong rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Rochester.

To make roster room for Strange-Gordon, the Nationals optioned infielder Lucius Fox to Rochester and transferred right-hander Aníbal Sánchez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Strange-Gordon is an 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star who was signed in December to a minor league deal after not playing in the major leagues last year. He played in four games for the Nationals before going on the injured list last month because of illness.

Manager Dave Martinez, speaking prior to Tuesday night’s game at Colorado, said Strange-Gordon would see time at shortstop, second base and center field in addition to being at the ready off the bench.

“He’s going to get a chance to play different positions up here as before,” Martinez said. “I talked to him today and he says he feels really good so we wanted to get him back up here.”

Meanwhile, Sánchez is going to need additional rehab to recover from the cervical nerve impingement that led to his being placed on the injured list on April 11. Martinez said he won’t start on a throwing regimen until he’s pain-free.

“He’s getting better but it’s going to take him a while to get back into that starting role as a pitcher where he’s got to build himself back up.” Martinez said. “He’s going to have to have spring training all over again because he’s got himself so far behind. My big concern with him is making sure that he is 100% healthy. Once he’s pain-free he can start throwing again and getting ready to come up here and help us win games.”

Fox, a top Nationals prospect, made his major league debut April 10 and appeared in 10 games for the Nationals. Martinez said he will benefit from increased playing time and at-bats at Rochester.

