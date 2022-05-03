HAIL STORM

ST. MICHAELS — Haley Sadler gets nervous before games.

St. Michaels High’s ace softball pitcher admitted she was a bit more anxious Tuesday afternoon with family, friends and coaches watching as the Saints celebrated senior day.

Those jitters didn’t last long.

“Once you get in there and you get going and stuff it soothes down,” Sadler said.

Sadler appeared to have all her stuff working on the mound on this sunny afternoon, as she crafted a one-hit shutout and struck out 11, as St. Michaels capped its regular season with a 16-0 five-inning rout of Pocomoke.

The Saints (15-3), who have won eight of nine, including their last four straight, figure to be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the upcoming Class 1A East district playoffs, which are scheduled to start next week.

“She’s just a fantastic kid who works hard at her craft,” St. Michaels head coach Dave Fisher said of Sadler, who improved to 14-3 while tossing her fourth shutout of the year. “She’s never satisfied with her performance even if she’s nearly perfect, or what we consider perfect, or as close as she’s going to get to it.”

Sadler struck out the first five batters she faced — four swinging — before Keeyone Planter reached on an error with two outs in the second. Planter moved to second when India Young walked and advanced to third on a loose ball. That’s as close as any Pocomoke baserunner got to scoring all game, as Sadler fanned Alyssa Whittington to end the inning.

The senior retired the next four batters she faced before Ella Esham hit a clean one-out single into left field in the fourth. After Sam Lambertson bounced into a fielder’s choice, Sadler struck out Planter swinging.

“She’s always trying to fix something; little things,” Fisher said of Sadler, who has struck out 10 or more in 10 games this season.

Unfortunately for the Warriors (2-14), Sadler recently regained her rise-ball and used it effectively.

“I lost it for a little bit, because it’s like a new pitch and I’m still learning it,” Sadler said of her rise-ball. “But I went back to my pitch coach and she helped me, So now I’m back on top of that.”

St. Michaels’ offense looked to be in top form as well against Pocomoke, amassing 14 hits, four for extra bases.

“We got into a little slump in the middle (of the season) because we were chasing pitcher’s pitches, and looking early to try to hit,” Fisher said. “We’ve worked on getting more disciplined about looking for their pitch early and then adjusting when they have to late in the count; being a lot more patient at the plate. And it’s paying off.”

It certainly appeared that way against the Warriors, as Katie Jenkins (2 for 3, three runs), Sadler (2 for 3, two RBIs, three runs), Olivia Windsor (3 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Katie White (3 for 4, three RBIs, two runs) and Brianna Crow (2 for 3, five RBIs) each had multiple hits.

St. Michaels pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Windsor stroked an RBI single, White knocked in a run with a groundout, and Lola Browning smacked a two-run double to left.

That lead ballooned to 12-0 in the second. With the bases loaded and no outs, Sadler hit a two-run single to center field. Two batters later, White singled to right, scoring Jenkins for a 7-0 lead. Whittington struck out Browning but reloaded the bases when she walked hit Katie Roe with a pitch. Crow then launched a rainbow shot over the center field fence for a grand slam and an 11-0 bulge.

“I was in shock,” Crow said of hitting her first home run of the season. “I was just like, ‘Wow.’”

Stevie Shaak capped the eight-run outburst with an RBI double, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.

“We’re fixing the little things that we need to fix,” Fisher said. “The girls are working hard to make adjustments.”

The Saints tacked on four more in the third, with Windsor roping a two-run single, White an RBI double, and Crow an RBI single.

Colonel 20, Washington 1

AMERICAN CORNER — Ally Taylor and Cheyenne Cayer each had two hits and two RBIs as the Colonels rolled in five innings.

Ava Carels earned the win, yielding three hits, one earned run and no walks over five innings. She struck out four.

Olivia Christopher (RBI), Kylie Rhinehardt (RBI) and Carels each singled for Colonel Richardson (13-4), and Tyla Dickerson doubled.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Queen Anne’s 24, Easton 0

CENTREVILLE — Piper Evans scored five goals and set up one, and Zoe Crawford finished with three goals and three assists and the Lions closed in on the North Bayside title with their 10th straight win.

Kendall Nagle (assist) and Jessica Wright each had hat tricks for Queen Anne’s (10-1 overall, 3-0 North), which can clinch the division title with a win Friday at Kent Island.

Ella Pinder (assist), Riley Klepper (assist) and Baillie Pinder each scored twice for the Lions, and RJ Ensor (four assists), Kaitlyn Horney (two assists), Faith Novak and Kendall Menger added one goal apiece.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Easton 9, Queen Anne’s 6

EASTON — Nate Butler had two goals and three assists, and Ethan Keenan (assist) and Drew Schmidt (assist) each scored twice to lead the Warriors.

Easton head coach Dennis Keenan praised the play of his defense — Joe Szymanski (goal), Brennen Eason, Kevin O’Connor, Tanner Kearns, Kyle Dyott and goalie Jack Kilbourne, who made 12 saves.

Zach Bramble and Conner Moore each had one goal for Easton (7-3), and Hudson Royer and Tyler Currie had one assist apiece.

Baseball

St. Michaels 17, Pocomoke 3

ST. MICHAELS — Matt Gostomski went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Anthony Massaro tossed four innings of three-hit ball, striking out six and walking none, as the Saints cruised.

Chandler Dyott (2 for 3) tripled and scored three runs for St. Michaels, Teegan Murphy (2 for 2) tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Will Sherwood tripled, knocked in a pair of runs and scored two times.