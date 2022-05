The Alaska House has passed HB 104, suspending a tax on motor fuels until the middle of 2023. This is exactly the opposite result the bill started out to accomplish. Originally, HB 104 was going to double the tax on gas. It was proposed by Rep. Andy Josephson, with co-sponsors Reps. Grier Hopkins, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Cal Schrage, and Harriet Drummond, all part of the Democrat-dominated caucus.

