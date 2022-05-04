Benton's Kanacsky throws eight strikeouts in 6-2 victory over Lafayette

Benton came away with a 6-2 victory over Lafayette on Tuesday at the Spring Sports Complex thanks to a strong performance from pitcher Jackson Kanacsky and a clutch final inning at the plate.

It was the third win over the Fighting Irish for the Cardinals this season.

Kanacsky threw three strikeouts on 10 pitches in the first inning, foreshadowing the kind of effort he put together at the mound. In seven complete innings, Kanacsky finished with eight strikeouts.

Benton coach Johnny Coy has been looking for games like this all season.

“Our biggest problem this year is our pitch count has gotten so high early in games because of so many walks, so many balls. If we just throw strikes; that’s back-to-back games where we’ve thrown complete games,” he said. “If we’re throwing strikes, we’re going to be in every ball game.”

Kanacsky deferred praise to his teammates.

“It was good, we had a good defense behind me all day that didn’t make any errors,” Kanacsky said.

On the offensive end, Benton (9-10) got its first run of the game off of a Lafayette (7-15) error on a pop fly that allowed freshman Myles Bachali to run in.

The Cardinals also scored in the fifth and sixth off of a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch with the bases loaded to put them up 3-0 late in the game. But with runners stranded in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Benton had missed out on several opportunities to put the game away.

Lafayette scored on a single from senior Xavion Page and a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to make it just a one-run game entering the final inning.

In the top of the seventh, Benton loaded the bases with two outs, and Lafayette put sophomore Drake Losson on the mound in relief. Benton freshman Chris Coy connected on a base hit to drive in Zayne Ulmer, and catcher Korbin Lamb-Bodde hit a two-RBI single on the next at-bat to give Kanacsky a four-run cushion. He ended the game with a strikeout.

It was a welcome development for Coy.

“I don’t even want to know the stat of how many guys we’ve left on base this year. Way too many chances that we give away by not having a good approach to the plate,” Coy said. “We were able to in the last inning and get some really big hits for us to give us a little bit of breathing room.”

With the postseason on the horizon, Lafayette coach Matthew Jansen says they plan to treat the remainder of their schedule as though they are playoff games.

“At the end of the day, we just didn’t make enough plays to win a baseball game,” he said. “We’re getting to the point in the season where we don’t just want to be in games, we need to do the little things correctly to win those games. As far as I’m concerned, we’re trying to prepare for districts.”

Action continues for Benton on Thursday when it travels to Chillicothe, while both teams host Pleasant Hill on Saturday.