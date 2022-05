The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision published by Politico this week sent shockwaves through people and politics. The draft said that access to abortion, a right legally grounded in privacy, is not a constitutional right. And if this opinion holds, it would overturn Roe v. Wade, which has protected the right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions for half a century. President Biden said he believed the reasoning laid out in the draft decision would challenge other privacy-related rights, including same-sex marriage and access to contraception.

