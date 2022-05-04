ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Voters reject Coventry budget

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hMzk_0fSCdG7300
Buy Now Plenty of open voting booths at George Hersey Robertson School in Coventry. Line to vote is short and moving quickly. By Anthony Branciforte / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY -- Just under 20% of taxpayers cast a ballot at the polls today, rejecting the Town Council’s adopted $44.2 million combined town and school budget by a vote of 1,110 to 772, according to unofficial results from town officials.

The adopted budget included a 4.28% spending increase and a tax rate of 31.99 mills to fund it, an increase of 0.84 mills.

Read more about the referendum vote and how it affects residents, schools and municipal spending in tomorrow's Journal Inquirer.

Comments / 1

Related
Journal Inquirer

No tax increase in proposed Windsor budget

WINDSOR — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a 2022-23 budget that would keep taxes the same as this year while increasing spending by 3.26%. The Town Council trimmed $265,000 from the town manager’s proposed budget to craft a $129,894,300 spending plan that will go to voters, according to information on the town’s website.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland council revises budget, cuts spending

TOLLAND — Following Tuesday’s failed budget referendum, the Town Council voted 5-2 on Thursday night to adopt a revised $59,710,999 proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, making additional spending cuts of $395,208, with council members Tammy Nuccio and Katie Murray voting against it. WHAT: After referendum Tuesday...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers selectmen ban cannabis establishments

SOMERS — After listening to residents’ concerns for almost two months, the Board of Selectmen on Thursday adopted an ordinance that bans recreational cannabis establishments in town. VOTE: The Somers Board of Selectmen voted to ban the sale and cultivation of recreational cannabis in town. WHY: A few...
SOMERS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Coventry, CT
Coventry, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Stafford selectmen propose ordinance banning panhandling

STAFFORD — The Board of Selectmen has proposed a new ordinance that would ban panhandling in the town, following complaints from residents. The proposed ordinance states that neither a person nor organization is allowed to solicit money, services, goods, alms, or anything else of value, in any public street, highway, sidewalk, parking lot, public park, playground, or any other town or state property without first obtaining a permit from the First Selectman’s office.
STAFFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council
Journal Inquirer

Stefanovicz resigns from Manchester school board

MANCHESTER — After more than six years on the Board of Education, Democrat Melanie Stefanovicz resigned from the position April 25. Stefanovicz said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and maintaining a work-life balance. “It has been a pleasure to serve the students, the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
376
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy