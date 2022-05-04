Voters reject Coventry budget

Buy Now Plenty of open voting booths at George Hersey Robertson School in Coventry. Line to vote is short and moving quickly. By Anthony Branciforte / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY -- Just under 20% of taxpayers cast a ballot at the polls today, rejecting the Town Council’s adopted $44.2 million combined town and school budget by a vote of 1,110 to 772, according to unofficial results from town officials.

The adopted budget included a 4.28% spending increase and a tax rate of 31.99 mills to fund it, an increase of 0.84 mills.

