NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new research center is coming to SFA. While it may only look like a small room at the moment, it’s set to have a big impact. Dr. Pietro Sasso lead the creation of the Center for Research Advancing Identities and Student Experiences, also known as RAISE, and says that the center will advance the understanding of how the younger generations of Gen Z and Gen A grow to identify themselves.

