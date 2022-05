The umpire who threw Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner out of the game earlier this week has come out and apologized. Per the New York Post, Dan Bellino, 43, who has umpired in the big leagues for 15 years, tossed Bumgarner after the end of the first inning on Wednesday. Bumgarner gave up a solo HR but then retired the next three batters. On his way back to the dugout, he was subjected to a hand check to ensure that he wasn’t using any illegal substances.

