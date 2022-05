TAMPA, Fla. — In a law enforcement career spanning 34 years, Stanford "Neill" Franklin said it's the little moments that meant the most. "It's not like on TV where every minute you turn around and you're going after some bad guy and putting handcuffs on them. That's far and few between. Mostly what you're doing is caring to the daily, hourly needs of people," Franklin said.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO