After hosting a concert by country music duo LoCash in late March, Sarasota brewery and venue Big Top Brewing Company will feature another national name in the genre with Tyler Rich. The singer is known for his romantic singles "The Difference" and "Leave Her Wild," both of which were inspired by Rich's relationship with actress/model Sabina Gadecki and appeared on his 2020 debut full-length "Two Thousand Miles." He's continued to release new singles, including "A Little Bit of You" and "Better Than You're Used To," and is set to play this year's CMA Fest in Nashville in June along with several other country stars. 7 p.m. Friday; Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; $10; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com.

