Request For Proposals 2022-017 Performance Audit Holyoke Police Department

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested and is facing serious charges. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Layla Perez, 46, and according to CBS4 sources, she was arrested on Thursday. Perez is facing charges related to grand theft and official misconduct, according to legal documents. On Friday interim Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez released the following statement on the arrest: “We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office”. “We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process.”

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO