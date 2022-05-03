ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Request For Proposals 2022-017 Performance Audit Holyoke Police Department

holyoke.org
 4 days ago

2022-017 Performance Audit Holyoke Police Department. The City of Holyoke is seeking sealed proposals from qualified and experienced firms...

www.holyoke.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
WRGB

FBI, Police in Massachusetts searching field in Sheffield

Sheffield, MA (WRGB) — In western Massachusetts, police and FBI agents were conducting a search along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Thursday. A spokesperson with the FBI tells CBS6 it’s connected to an ongoing investigation and that they’re looking for specific evidence. She adds that there is no threat to public safety.
SHEFFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Layla Perez Faces Grand Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested and is facing serious charges. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Layla Perez, 46, and according to CBS4 sources, she was arrested on Thursday. Perez is facing charges related to grand theft and official misconduct, according to legal documents. On Friday interim Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez released the following statement on the arrest: “We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office”. “We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process.”  
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Request For Proposals#City Hall#Ma 01040
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prisoner dies in Massachusetts State Police custody

DANVERS, Mass. — A prisoner in State Police custody died after being found unresponsive in his cell. A spokesperson for State Police said the man, a 49-year-old resident of Fremont, N.H., was arrested on Rt. 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man had been charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic and speeding.
DANVERS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

Winchendon Police Ask Public To Help Find Man Wanted On Home Invasion, Strangulation Charges

WINCHENDON (CBS) – Police in Winchendon are asking the public for help finding Peter Baldini, who is wanted on a variety of charges including home invasion, kidnapping and strangulation. Winchendon Police and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Baldini, who has warrants out for his arrest following a domestic incident. Peter Baldini. (Image Credit: Winchendon Police) He is described as 5’11” tall and 150-170 pounds. Anyone with information that could help locate Baldini is asked to call (978) 297-1212.
WINCHENDON, MA
WBEC AM

Police Asking For Help With Two Gun Incidents In Western Mass.

In the news(well, it hasn't been new for quite some time), more incidents relating to gun violence taking place in Western Massachusetts. These are two separate incidents and the police are asking for help. According to a media statement from the Holyoke Police Department, they are asking for the public's...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy