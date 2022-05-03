ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Broussard Police Officer Arrested in New Iberia

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
Bernadette Lee

A Broussard police officer has been arrested by the New Iberia Police Department according to Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier.

According to the Chief, 34-year-old Ryan Carlin has been on paid administrative leave since April 4 because that is when the department was notified Carlin was under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia Police Department says that Carlin turned himself in at the police department on Monday. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Monday evening.

The man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Iberia Parish.

Chief Olivier had the following to say about the situation,

As a leader in law enforcement, rest assured I and my agency will always respect and cooperate with the criminal justice system in which we serve.

Olivier says that Carlin will continue to be on leave while his employment status is reviewed by the administration at the Broussard Police Department.

