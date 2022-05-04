Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announces she will retire this summer

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced Tuesday she will retire this summer after six years leading the department, which is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for possible civil rights violations.

“After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday. “There is never a perfect time to transition, but the time feels right for me now to step aside. Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors.”

Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton plans to hire an interim chief from outside the department, “who will not be the permanent chief but instead will guide the department through the currently open Department of Justice civil pattern or practice investigation,” according to a news release from his office Tuesday.

Jeff Barton

After the DOJ investigation concludes, Phoenix will begin a nationwide search for a permanent chief.

Mayor Kate Gallego thanked Williams for her service in a statement Tuesday and stressed the importance of finding the right person to lead the department after Williams.

“Chief Williams has made a personal decision to prioritize her life and family, and I support her,” Gallego stated. “This is a critical time for the Phoenix Police Department. Over the coming months, we will choose an interim leader, and later, a new chief. During that transition time, my top priority will continue to be to ensure our police leaders have the tools, resources, and leadership they need to keep this community safe.”

Williams’ statement Tuesday made no mention of the ongoing DOJ investigation. The parameters of the investigation are broad, including whether the department used excessive force, engaged in discriminatory policing, mistreated people experiencing homelessness or people with disabilities and retaliated against civilians for exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech, protest and assembly.

Aside from the DOJ investigation, the department is facing issues of understaffing and has seen an spike in attacks on officers this year, with four incidents involving eight officers shot and 13 injured.

Last year, the city also disciplined and publicly reprimanded Williams for two incidents the DOJ most likely will include in its investigation as well: memorabilia circulating in the department mocking a protester being shot by a police bean bag and police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office bringing gang charges against protesters, which the city and Williams since said were wrongful charges.

As part of corrective actions in the wake of those two investigations, Williams demoted several officers involved in the action, including some of her assistant chiefs. Other recent demotions were necessary for the entirely separate reason of maintaining adequate patrol staff as the department is understaffed. Williams has said neither of those decisions were popular within the department.

Williams worked nearly all of her 33 years in policing with Phoenix. She started with the department in 1989 and worked her way up to assistant chief. She left in 2011 to become chief of police in Oxnard, California, before returning to Phoenix as chief in 2016.

Williams touted some of her accomplishments as chief, including some measures to increase police transparency and accountability or to deescalate police interactions from becoming violent.

Body-worn cameras for officers;

Documenting every time an officer points a weapon at someone;

Implementing less-lethal response to encounters that prevented some officer-involved shootings;

Obtaining a new records management system;

Getting cell phones for officers;

Standard processes such as updating policies and procedures to mirror the changing community expectations;

Showing the public critical incident videos in 14 days or less;

Becoming fully compliant with #8CAN’TWAIT;

“Through all the highs and lows (and there have been many!), I am proud of the relationships we’ve built and maintained with our community, employees and both legal and law enforcement peers throughout the county, state and country,” Williams said.

The #8Can’tWait is a campaign by the nonprofit Campaign Zero laying out eight strategies it wants departments to adapt to encourage deescalation and accountability. It launched in summer 2020 during the nationwide response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Multiple Phoenix Police unions gave statements on Williams’ retirement announcement Tuesday.

“Chief Williams has devoted her life to protecting our community. We wish her the best in her upcoming retirement and look forward to working with city leadership during this transition,” stated Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the union in charge of negotiating officers’ contracts and working conditions with the city.

Another union head, Lou Manganiello, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Phoenix Lodge 2, thanked Williams for her service and hard work but spoke more critically about a change in direction needed atop the department.

“The chief’s impending retirement this summer represents an opportunity for improvement for the Phoenix PD,” Manganiello stated. “At a time when police officers citywide are facing a surge in violent incidents and the department is transferring dozens of experienced detectives back to patrol — decimating entire investigative units — our city needs a chief focused not merely on answering emergency calls, but on responding effectively to cut crime.

“Phoenix needs more police officers. It is unacceptable not to hire officers when the city is flush with revenue and while we continue to lose experienced cops to neighboring cities offering bonuses and better pay. The men and women on the frontlines deserve more support and resources, in an effort to make our City safer for our cops and residents.”

The department’s recruitment levels have not kept pace with retirements or officers deciding to quit long before retirement age. Yearly recruitment numbers went from 316 in 2019 to 139 in 2020 then to just 66 in 2021. Police officials have said they expect those numbers to rebound to 120 this year.

The city has put resources behind correcting the understaffed department. Last year, council authorized a $7,500 hiring incentive for each new officer and a $2,500 referral payment for officers who help bring in a new officer to the department. Council’s Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee receives a presentation on staffing levels in each monthly meeting.

Actions taken include expanding recruiting staff, creating a new program designed to be a pipeline for police cadets in high school to eventually become officers and cutting red tape out of the application process.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.