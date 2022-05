NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tanker aircraft market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period, accounting for a market share growth of 42%. The global market size is expected to grow by USD 37.82 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (fixed wing, rotary wing, and UAV) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

