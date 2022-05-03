ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Musicians prepare for spring concert tomorrow

By Editorial Policies
thepearlpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophomore Khalel Gillen has been practicing guitar and singing for months in preparation for his first live show at this year’s spring concert. “I’m just mostly eager to have my very first live performance,” said Gillen, who wrote an original song called “Brain Cell” prior to the concert. “I’m just trying...

www.thepearlpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Judy Henske, Influential ‘60s Folk Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 85

Click here to read the full article. Judy Henske, a fixture of the ‘60s folk-revival scene, died on April 27 in hospice care in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to her husband, Craig Doerge. The imposing, six-foot-plus-tall Heske commanded the stage, combining traditional material like “Wade in the Water” and “Love Henry” with an onstage act marked by frank, witty on-stage banter. Her 1964 single “High Flying Bird” anticipated the psychedelic blues of emerging rock singers like Janis Joplin and Grace Slick. Dubbed “The Queen of the Beatniks” by producer Jack Nitzsche, Henske’s sarcasm was reportedly channeled by Woody Allen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class

Click here to read the full article. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced this year’s inductees: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon will join the class of 2022 in the Performers category. Additionally, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Judas Priest will receive the Musical Excellence Award; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be given the Early Influence Award; and attorney Allen Grubman, record executive/producerJimmy Iovine, and R&B singer/Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 5,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Satie
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Les Troyens’ Premiere

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” on May 9, 2022. The company noted that Ekaterina Semenchuk will replace Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Didon. Semenchuk is currently performing at the Munich company in a production of “Macbeth.”...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Concert#World Music#Wmd#Blackbox
Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Mark Holcomb and Misha Mansoor on returning to Haunted Shores for a pissed-off djent-thrash record

While the punishing, progressive djent-thrash of Haunted Shores’ Void (3Dot Recordings) marks the first new music from the instrumental duo since 2015, guitarists Mark Holcomb and Misha Mansoor haven’t been passively resting their wrists this whole time – of course, both members also shred heavy with beloved D.C. prog metal unit Periphery.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘CODA’s Troy Kotsur Signs With Verve

Click here to read the full article. Troy Kotsur, who is coming off his historic Oscar-winning performance in CODA, has signed with Verve for representation. He most recently made history as the first deaf man in history to win an Oscar for his beautiful, funny and poignant acting performance in a supporting role in Siân Heder’s Best Picture winner CODA. Kotsur joined the Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles, where he starred in productions that included Cyrano, Of Mice and Men and A Streetcar Named Desire. He was nominated for the 2015 LA Drama Critics Circle Award in the Deaf West Theatre production of Spring Awakening and appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

They got rhythm: the interwar British dance bands who pointed towards pop

In the 1920s and 1930s, boiling hot American jazz didn’t really suit the British reserve. So Britain created something of its own: the dance band, a regional variant whose seeds had been sown back in 1919 when the riotous Original Dixieland Jazz Band had arrived in London. They had played what sounded to British ears like banjo, clarinet, cornet and trombone all channelling different melodies at the same time. It had been confusing, but thrilling.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rainbow: Long Live Rock 'N' Roll - Album Of The Week Club review

The partnership between former Deep Purple wiz Ritchie Blackmore and Ronnie James Dio was never better than on Rising. And although they gave it everything they had on Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll, the lyrics for this album’s title track proved strangely prescient. Dio sang of “writing...
MUSIC
BBC

Duran Duran thank fans for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame entry

Simon Le Bon has thanked Duran Duran fans for voting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and said they were a "little bit dazed" at the honour. The new wave group formed in Birmingham in 1978 received the most fan votes out of all the nominated musicians.
MUSIC
BBC

More acts confirmed for return of Belladrum music festival

Alternative rock band Ash, singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins and Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder have been confirmed for this summer's Belladrum. The Highlands' biggest music festival is to return after almost three years following postponements due to the Covid pandemic. Grammy Award-winning Mississippi Blues musician Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is also to perform.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man model played by Eddie Van Halen during a spontaneous Black Sabbath studio session hits the auction block

An Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitar, which was once borrowed by Eddie Van Halen for an impromptu studio session with Black Sabbath, has gone up for auction. At Guitar World, we see our fair share of guitar auctions – we’ve even collated a list of the 10 most expensive guitars sold at auction – but this one particularly stands out, owing to its remarkable backstory.
MUSIC
NPR

Ron Carter at 85: tracks and stories from the life of a record-setting bassist

Walk into any record store, head to the jazz section and pull out an album at random (or tune into your favorite jazz public radio station) — there is a very good chance that NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter appears on whicever recording you end up listening to. Carter is the most-recorded jazz bassist, as officially certified by Guinness, and over the course of 2,200 albums and counting — from his tracks with Miles Davis in the 1960s to his album with Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, which won a Grammy in 2022 — Carter's discography reads like a definitive history of jazz. His chameleonic command of musical situations paired with his technical chops have made him a first-call bassist since he first landed on the scene, as well as outside of it. Records with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon and A Tribe Called Quest further illustrate Carter's reach.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy