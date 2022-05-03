Stroke in pediatric ECMO patients: analysis of the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database

Previous studies have shown that marital status can affect the overall survival (OS) of cancer patients yet its role in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) remains unclear. This study aimed to explore the impact of marital status on the OS of mPDAC patients and to construct a prognostic nomogram to predict OS outcomes. Data from patients diagnosed with mPDAC were obtained from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database between 1973 and 2015. The patients were randomized into primary and validation cohorts. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was performed to compare differences in survival depending on marital status. Univariate and multivariate analyses were conducted to identify independent prognostic factors and a nomogram was established based using Cox regression analyses. Validation of the prognostic nomogram was evaluated with a calibration curve and concordance index (C-index). Our data showed significant differences in the OS of mPDAC patients with different marital status by Kaplan"“Meier analysis (P"‰<"‰0.05). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that marital status was an independent OS-related factor in mPDAC patients. Based on the multivariate models of the primary cohort, a nomogram was developed that combined marital status, age, grade, tumor size, surgery of primary site, surgery of lymph node and metastatic. The nomogram showed that marital status had a moderate influence on predicting the OS of mPDAC patients. Moreover, the internally and externally validated C-indexes were 0.633 and 0.619, respectively. A calibration curve confirmed favorable consistency between the observed and predicted outcomes. Marital status was identified as an independent prognostic factor for OS of mPDAC patients and is a reliable and valid parameter to predict the survival of patients with mPDAC. This prognostic model has value and may be integrated as a tool to inform decision-making in the clinic.

