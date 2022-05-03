ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroke in pediatric ECMO patients: analysis of the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database

By Chidiebere Ezetendu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rates, outcomes, and long-term trends of stroke complicating the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) have been inconsistently reported. We compared the outcomes of pediatric ECMO patients with and without stroke and described the frequency trends between 2000 and 2017. Methods. Using the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database,...

Nature.com

2021 ACR guideline for JIA reflects changes in practice

The new ACR guideline for the treatment of juvenile idiopathic arthritis provides an update on several important topics, including management of oligoarthritis, temporomandibular joint arthritis and systemic-onset arthritis. Overall, the new guideline reflects changes in practice, but also highlights a concerning lack of high-quality evidence. Beukelman, T. et al. 2011...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

MRI-guided thrombolysis for lenticulostriate artery stroke within 12Â h of symptom onset

Stroke thrombolysis treatment is generally administered within 4.5Â h, but a greater time window may be permitted depending upon the ischemic penumbra on neuroimaging. This observational cohort study investigated the outcomes of thrombolysis given within 12Â h after symptom onset of lenticulostriate artery stroke. The population comprised 160 patients. Thrombolysis was administered via tissue plasminogen activator, alteplase (TPA). Thrombolysis was indicated by a mismatch between diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) and T2-weighted imaging (T2WI), that is, an acute ischemic lesion on DWI without a corresponding lesion on T2WI. Demographics and medical history were compared with the modified Rankin scale (mRS) score, to reflect outcome. Patients with a favorable clinical outcome (mRS 0"“1) had significantly lower hypertension, baseline NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, and admission systolic/diastolic blood pressure compared with patients with mRS 2"“6. Lower admission systolic blood pressure and NIHSS score were significantly associated with favorable outcome. In patients either with IV-TPA within 4.5Â h, or between 4.5 and 12Â h, lower admission systolic blood pressure and/or NIHSS score similarly independently predict favorable outcome. However, in all groups, the onset-to-treatment time did not significantly influence the outcomes. We conclude that in our cohort higher admission systolic blood pressure and higher baseline NIHSS and not time were associated with poor outcome in patients with magnetic resonance-guided thrombolysis within 12Â h of isolated lenticulostriate artery stroke, therefore loosening the traditionally perceived dependency of outcome on time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

LncRNA LYPLAL1-DT screening from type 2 diabetes with macrovascular complication contributes protective effects on human umbilical vein endothelial cells via regulating the miR-204-5p/SIRT1 axis

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are involved in diabetes related diseases. However, the role of lncRNAs in the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes with macrovascular complication (DMC) has seldomly been recognized. This study screened lncRNA profiles of leukocytes from DMC patients and explored protective role of lncRNA LYPLAL1-DT in endothelial cells (EC) under high glucose (HG) and inflammatory conditions (IS). Between DMC and healthy controls, 477 differential expression lncRNAs (DE-lncRNAs) were identified. The enrichment and pathway analysis showed that most of the DE-lncRNAs belonged to inflammatory, metabolic, and vascular diseases. A total of 12 lncRNAs was validated as significant DE-lncRNAs in expanding cohorts. Furthermore, these DE-lncRNAs were shown to be significantly related to hypoxia, HG, and IS in EC, especially lncRNA LYPLAL1-DT. LYPLAL1-DT overexpression results in the promotion of the proliferation, and migration of EC, as well as an elevation of autophagy. Overexpressed LYPLAL1-DT reduces the adhesion of monocytes to EC, boosts anti-inflammation, and suppresses inflammatory molecules secreted in the medium. Mechanistically, LYPLAL1-DT acts as competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) by downregulating miR-204-5p, therefore enhancing SIRT1 and protecting EC autophagy function; thus, alleviating apoptosis. Finally, exosome sequencing revealed LYPLAL1-DT expression was 4 times lower in DMC cells than in healthy samples. In general, we identified LYPLAL1-DT having protective effects on EC as ceRNA mediated through the miR-204-5p/SIRT1 pathway. Therefore, it inhibits the autophagy of EC as well as modulating systemic inflammation. This approach could be regarded as a new potential therapeutic target in DMC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of a prognostic nomogram for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma integrating marital status

Previous studies have shown that marital status can affect the overall survival (OS) of cancer patients yet its role in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) remains unclear. This study aimed to explore the impact of marital status on the OS of mPDAC patients and to construct a prognostic nomogram to predict OS outcomes. Data from patients diagnosed with mPDAC were obtained from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database between 1973 and 2015. The patients were randomized into primary and validation cohorts. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was performed to compare differences in survival depending on marital status. Univariate and multivariate analyses were conducted to identify independent prognostic factors and a nomogram was established based using Cox regression analyses. Validation of the prognostic nomogram was evaluated with a calibration curve and concordance index (C-index). Our data showed significant differences in the OS of mPDAC patients with different marital status by Kaplan"“Meier analysis (P"‰<"‰0.05). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that marital status was an independent OS-related factor in mPDAC patients. Based on the multivariate models of the primary cohort, a nomogram was developed that combined marital status, age, grade, tumor size, surgery of primary site, surgery of lymph node and metastatic. The nomogram showed that marital status had a moderate influence on predicting the OS of mPDAC patients. Moreover, the internally and externally validated C-indexes were 0.633 and 0.619, respectively. A calibration curve confirmed favorable consistency between the observed and predicted outcomes. Marital status was identified as an independent prognostic factor for OS of mPDAC patients and is a reliable and valid parameter to predict the survival of patients with mPDAC. This prognostic model has value and may be integrated as a tool to inform decision-making in the clinic.
CANCER
#Ischemic Stroke#Stroke Recovery#Ecmo#Nis#Icd 9 10#Los
PET2 response associated with survival in newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: results of two independent prospective cohorts

Studies evaluating Positron Emission Tomography scan after 2 cycles of chemotherapy (PET2) in newly diagnosed diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) are heterogeneous in patient characteristics, treatments and have conflicting results. Here we report association of PET2 with outcomes in two large independent prospective cohorts of newly diagnosed DLBCL pts treated with two RCHOP-based regimens. The discovery cohort consisted of pts enrolled in single arm phase 2 MC078E study of lenalidomide with RCHOP (R2CHOP). The validation cohort consisted of RCHOP-treated pts from the Molecular Epidemiology Resource (MER) cohort. Pts who received 3-6 cycles of therapy and had PET2 were included in the study. Patients who progressed on PET2 were excluded. Revised response criteria 2007 were used to define PET2 response PET2 positive (PET2"‰+"‰) pts had inferior EFS [24-month EFS 45.5% vs 87.9%, HR 4.0, CI95 (2.1"“7.9), p"‰<"‰0.0001) with a trend towards lower OS [24-months OS 77% vs 94.8%, HR 2.0, CI95 (0.9"“4.8), P"‰="‰0.1] than PET2 negative (PET2âˆ’) pts in MC078E cohort. PET2"‰+ pts had an inferior EFS (24 month EFS 48.7% vs 81.6%, HR 2.9, CI95 2.0"“4.2, p"‰<"‰0.0001) and OS (24-month OS 68.6% vs 88.1%, HR 2.3, CI95: 1.5"“3.5, p"‰<"‰0.0001) in the MER cohort. These results were consistent regardless of age, sex and in the subgroup of advanced stage and high-risk international prognostic index (IPI). For MER, PET2"‰+"‰pts also had higher odds of positive end of treatment PET (OR: 17.3 (CI95 7.9"“37.7), p"‰<"‰0.001). PET2 is an early predictor DLBCL pts at high risk of progression and death in two independent prospective cohorts. PET2-guided risk-adapted strategies may improve outcomes, and should be explored in clinical trials.
SCIENCE
Gastrointestinal Disorders Are Connected to Anxiety and Social Isolation in Autistic Children According to Scientists

A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Arthritis drug used to treat patients with mild and moderate COVID-19

The anti-inflammatory drug improved patients’ oxygen saturation levels. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have shown that indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild and moderate symptoms1. Indomethacin is usually used to relieve arthritis symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding the signs, symptoms

April marks Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed. While it is an incurable disease, Dr. Ryan Kochanski with Methodist Healthcare said there are options to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Damaged Liver Tissue Restored Faster Than Ever With Cellular Regeneration Therapy

Salk scientists improve liver regeneration in mice, which could lead to new treatments for liver disease. Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, resulting in greater liver tissue regeneration in mice.
CANCER
A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
Risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome up after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination

The incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is increased after Ad.26.COV2.S vaccination, but incidence is not increased after mRNA vaccination, according to a study published online April 26 in JAMA Network Open. Kayla E. Hanson, M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Wisconsin, and colleagues used data from the...
WISCONSIN STATE

