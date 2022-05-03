ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

By Shripada Rao
 3 days ago

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC)....

