Memphis, TN

Association between maternal psychological factors and offspring executive function: analysis of African-American mother"“child dyads

By Yang Yu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Executive function (EF) develops throughout childhood and adolescence; however, little is known about whether and how early life factors are associated with EF during these two stages. This secondary analysis examined the associations between maternal psychological characteristics at 2 years after childbirth and offspring EF at 6 and 18...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Study finds neighborhood poverty and crowding associated with higher rates of COVID-19 in pregnancy

Neighborhood characteristics, including poverty and crowding within homes, were associated with higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 in pregnancy during the pre-vaccination era of the pandemic, according to a new study led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The findings, which were published today in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, may partially explain the high rates of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, among Black and Hispanic patients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
City
Philadelphia, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
IE Voice

What is Black Maternal Health Week and Why Does it Matter?

Black Maternal Health Week spans from April 11-17. The annual campaign started five years ago by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) to promote awareness and foster action surrounding the state of Black maternal health in the U.S. This year’s theme is “Building for Liberation: Centering Black Mamas, Black Families and Black Systems of Care.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Thyroglobulin levels among iodine deficient pregnant women living in Northern Ireland

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Iodine deficiency has re-emerged among pregnant cohorts in the UK. Thyroglobulin (Tg) is a protein produced uniquely by the thyroid gland which appears to mount a U-shaped response to extremes of iodine status. Tg has been suggested as an alternative marker for chronic iodine deficiency but the value of Tg in pregnancy has not been fully elucidated. A recent non-European study suggested a median Tg â‰¤10"‰Âµg/L with <3% of values >44"‰Âµg/L was indicative of sufficiency in the second trimester of pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: PLK1 inhibition selectively induces apoptosis in ARID1A deficient cells through uncoupling of oxygen consumption from ATP production

The following statement was missing in Funding section: "This research was also funded by the Singapore Ministry of Education under its Singapore Ministry of Education Academic Research Fund Tier 2 (MOE2018-T2-2-179) to Karen Crasta". The original article has been corrected. These authors Jointly Supervised this work: Upadhyayula S. Srinivas,...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Prepubertal BMI, pubertal growth patterns, and long-term BMI: Results from a longitudinal analysis in Chinese children and adolescents from 2005 to 2016

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To assess the effects of prepubertal BMI on pubertal growth patterns, and the influence of prepubertal BMI and pubertal growth patterns on long-term BMI among Chinese children and adolescents. Methods. A total of 9606 individuals aged between 7 and 18 years from...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH

