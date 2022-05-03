Editor's Focus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How mA makes its mark

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Nowadays, it is widely appreciated that mRNAs undergo a variety of chemical modifications that influence their function. However, as recently as ten years ago, our knowledge of the so-called 'epitranscriptome' was quite limited. The discovery in 2012 that thousands of cellular mRNAs contain the modification N6-methyladenosine (m6A) helped spark a renewed interest in mRNA modifications, and since then our knowledge of m6A and how it functions has grown exponentially.
SCIENCE
Quantum computational study of chloride attack on chloromethane for chemical accuracy and quantum noise effects with UCCSD and k-UpCCGSD ansatzes

Quantum computing is expected to play an important role in solving the problem of huge computational costs in various applications by utilizing the collective properties of quantum states, including superposition, interference, and entanglement, to perform computations. Quantum mechanical (QM) methods are candidates for various applications and can provide accurate absolute energy calculations in structure-based methods. QM methods are powerful tools for describing reaction pathways and their potential energy surfaces (PES). In this study, we applied quantum computing to describe the PES of the bimolecular nucleophilic substitution (SN2) reaction between chloromethane and chloride ions. We performed noiseless and noise simulations using quantum algorithms and compared the accuracy and noise effects of the ansatzes. In noiseless simulations, the results from UCCSD and k-UpCCGSD are similar to those of full configurational interaction (FCI) with the same active space, which indicates that quantum algorithms can describe the PES of the SN2 reaction. In noise simulations, UCCSD is more susceptible to quantum noise than k-UpCCGSD. Therefore, k-UpCCGSD can serve as an alternative to UCCSD to reduce quantum noisy effects in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum era, and k-UpCCGSD is sufficient to describe the PES of the SN2 reaction in this work. The results showed the applicability of quantum computing to the SN2 reaction pathway and provided valuable information for structure-based molecular simulations with quantum computing.
MATHEMATICS
Direct probing spiro-biloops via a partially junction-cleavable network

The direct characterization of various loops with different topologies within polymer networks remains a major challenge in the field of polymer and materials science due to their low content and insolubility, which are almost identical to their linear counterparts. Here, we propose a partially junction-cleavable network (PJCN) as a universal platform for directly probing various loops in polymer networks. Various loops are formed in the copolymerization of deliberately designed polyfunctional monomers with partially cleavable and uncleavable junctions. The network transforms to soluble oligomers through cleavage at the junctions, and partial loops are preserved. The preserved monoloops and spiro-biloops with various sizes are directly qualified by MALDI-TOF MS, which has never been achieved by any current methods. The new strategy demonstrates that directly probing cyclic fragments is more productive than measuring the corresponding noncyclic derivatives when characterizing polymer networks. This approach has opened up a new way to probe complicated networks structures directly and may lead to a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between network performances, network structures and polymerization mechanisms.
CHEMISTRY
Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
A Bayesian network structure learning approach to identify genes associated with stress in spleens of chickens

Differences in the expression patterns of genes have been used to measure the effects of non-stress or stress conditions in poultry species. However, the list of genes identified can be extensive and they might be related to several biological systems. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify a small set of genes closely associated with stress in a poultry animal model, the chicken (Gallus gallus), by reusing and combining data previously published together with bioinformatic analysis and Bayesian networks in a multi-step approach. Two datasets were collected from publicly available repositories and pre-processed. Bioinformatics analyses were performed to identify genes common to both datasets that showed differential expression patterns between non-stress and stress conditions. Bayesian networks were learnt using a Simulated Annealing algorithm implemented in the software Banjo. The structure of the Bayesian network consisted of 16 out of 19 genes together with the stress condition. Network structure showed CARD19 directly connected to the stress condition plus highlighted CYGB, BRAT1, and EPN3 as relevant, suggesting these genes could play a role in stress. The biological functionality of these genes is related to damage, apoptosis, and oxygen provision, and they could potentially be further explored as biomarkers of stress.
SCIENCE
Correction: Liver-specific overexpression of Gab2 accelerates hepatocellular carcinoma progression by activating immunosuppression of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

In the "Financial Support" section, one of the grant numbers was incorrectly listed as 8210115473 but should be 82103189. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Shuai Chen, Jianghong Cheng. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, School of Medicine,...
SCIENCE
A game changer for bipolar disorder diagnosis using RNA editing-based biomarkers

In clinical practice, differentiating Bipolar Disorder (BD) from unipolar depression is a challenge due to the depressive symptoms, which are the core presentations of both disorders. This misdiagnosis during depressive episodes results in a delay in proper treatment and a poor management of their condition. In a first step, using A-to-I RNA editome analysis, we discovered 646 variants (366 genes) differentially edited between depressed patients and healthy volunteers in a discovery cohort of 57 participants. After using stringent criteria and biological pathway analysis, candidate biomarkers from 8 genes were singled out and tested in a validation cohort of 410 participants. Combining the selected biomarkers with a machine learning approach achieved to discriminate depressed patients (n"‰="‰267) versus controls (n"‰="‰143) with an AUC of 0.930 (CI 95% [0.879"“0.982]), a sensitivity of 84.0% and a specificity of 87.1%. In a second step by selecting among the depressed patients those with unipolar depression (n"‰="‰160) or BD (n"‰="‰95), we identified a combination of 6 biomarkers which allowed a differential diagnosis of bipolar disorder with an AUC of 0.935 and high specificity (Sp"‰="‰84.6%) and sensitivity (Se"‰="‰90.9%). The association of RNA editing variants modifications with depression subtypes and the use of artificial intelligence allowed developing a new tool to identify, among depressed patients, those suffering from BD. This test will help to reduce the misdiagnosis delay of bipolar patients, leading to an earlier implementation of a proper treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH

