Cardi B is sick of being in the spotlight. So much so, that she feels like God has cursed her with fame. On Tuesday (May 2), Cardi B hit up Instagram Live to say that she's completely fed up with being under constant scrutiny due to her A-list celebrity status. The "Clout" rapper explained to her 129 million IG followers that she feels as though she's always in trouble for the things she says and does, specifically on social media. Giving advice to any of her fans who may have aspirations of fame and fortune, Cardi B said that it's best to just focus on getting the bag as opposed to seeking the limelight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO