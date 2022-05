Senators sparred Thursday over who would benefit most from student debt cancellation, as President Joe Biden weighs his options about how far such a move should reach. Senate Banking Democrats upped the pressure on Biden to forgive a “meaningful” amount of outstanding student loans, saying at a hearing that cancellation of at least $50,000 would ease the disproportionate burden the debt places on Black borrowers. Republicans said canceling the debt would benefit wealthy households most and shift the cost from white-collar workers with advanced degrees to taxpayers.

