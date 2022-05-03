ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Shaping the future of artificial intelligence to serve society: Emory’s AI.Humanity initiative

emory.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill robotic home health aides ever possess the compassion and technical expertise to care for the most vulnerable among us? Can artificial intelligence (AI) adequately recover the voiceless from the historical record? What can we do to make sure AI revolutionizes our world for the better?. For Ravi Bellamkonda,...

news.emory.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Testing Growth Mindsets in Real Classrooms

A growth mindset is the belief that a characteristic can change and develop. A fixed mindset is the belief that a characteristic is a trait that does not change much. Instilling a growth mindset in students helps math performance when the teacher also has a growth mindset. Chances are, you...
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Living Proof and P2 Science Announce New Partnership

The two science-backed brands are teaming up to bring consumers next-level results from their haircare routines. NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, Inc, the high-performance, science-backed haircare company, has teamed up with P2 Science, an equally high-performance green chemistry ingredient company. Both rooted in academia and leading with innovation-first approaches, the duo has announced the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory#Ai
yankodesign.com

Top 10 medical innovations to transform and elevate modern-day healthcare

If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From a prosthetic limb integrated with smart technology to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
HEALTH SERVICES
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers — Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
HIT Consultant

Axuall’s CEO Talks Why Health Administrators Should Adopt Robotic Process Automation

Axuall’s CEO & Founder, Charlie Lougheed shares why health administration teams should embrace the power of robotic process automation (RPA). Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. The company’s CEO and founder, ​​Charlie Lougheed, believes that the smarter use of analytics is a core factor in giving health systems the opportunity to build better networks, all while empowering healthcare administration teams with better, more complete, and more timely data — that also complies with industry standards and aligns with existing workflows.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Common misconceptions about MBAs

If you're considering earning an MBA, you may wonder what lies ahead. People hold an array of misconceptions about MBA programs and graduates based on stereotypes and mistaken assumptions. You can clear up common misconceptions about MBAs by looking to highly-qualified graduates. So we did that for you. Knowing more...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy