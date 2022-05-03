Nationals place SP Anibal Sanchez on 60-day IL

Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals announced the transfer of starting pitcher Aníbal Sánchez from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon, who has been reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. Infielder Lucius Fox was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to open active roster space.

Sánchez signed a minor league deal during Spring Training, making a comeback after he sat out the 2021 campaign. Washington selected him onto the major league roster shortly before Opening Day. The veteran righty locked in a $2M base salary by making the team and seemed as if he’d be part of the season-opening rotation. Unfortunately, he experienced some neck soreness that caused his start to be delayed.

Eventually, the team placed Sánchez on the IL with a cervical neck impingement. There was no indication he’d need an extended absence, but that apparently proves the case. Sánchez’s original IL placement was backdated to April 8, meaning he’ll be eligible to return during the first week of June. Whether the 38-year-old will be ready for his first appearance in two years at that point isn’t clear.

Strange-Gordon has been out since mid-April. The veteran speedster also cracked the Opening Day roster after signing a minors deal; he has taken three plate appearances in four games.