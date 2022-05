It seems as though the NFL as a whole hates the Cleveland Browns and won’t help them move Baker Mayfield. Pundits talk, reporters learn. It seems even though the likes of Steve Smith think the NFL has an issue with Baker Mayfield as a starting quarterback, it’s actually the Cleveland Browns as a whole the league has an issue with. No, it’s not a morality issue, the league has none. It’s the fans that do, but that’s not the point. When Deshaun Watson, and his 25 sexual misconduct allegations, got traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Browns had to make sure they could entice him to play. So they gave him a fully guaranteed contract that he’ll likely never earn the majority of.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO