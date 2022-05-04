NFL fans react to Robert Griffin III comeback hopes

Twenty years after it happened, the Jan. 19, 2022 AFC divisional playoff “Tuck Rule” game between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots is still inspiring a lot of discussion. ESPN came out with a 30 for 30 documentary on it earlier this year, which largely centered around Tom Brady and Charles Woodson discussing their different perspectives on the play. In that documentary, Brady said that if not for the officials’ ruling on that play (that it was an incomplete pass rather than a fumble), “I’m probably the backup QB going into 2002. ” Brady, the once and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ quarterback, also discussed that play in the first episode of the Religion of Sports/ESPN series Man In The Arena last fall. And now, he’s bringing it up on TikTok, where in potentially-trolling fashion, he responded to Justin Bieber‘s “Tell me something honest” prompt with “The Tuck Rule play…might have been a fumble.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO