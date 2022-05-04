ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans react to Robert Griffin III comeback hopes

By Michael Dixon
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sitting out the 2021 season, Robert Griffin III may be eyeing an NFL return. He also has some potential teams in mind. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Griffin said that, after running a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, he has had a “plethora of teams” reach out...

thecomeback.com

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to latest Baker Mayfield report

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022? That question may take some time to answer, at least according to one team. CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson spoke to someone from a team that’s “expressed interest” in Mayfield but was not willing to meet the asking price of the Cleveland Browns. Given that the Browns gave up a big haul for Deshaun Watson, don’t want to pay Mayfield, and that the quarterback has made it clear that he wants to be moved, the Browns aren’t negotiating from a point of strength. Teams are willing to wait until he’s cut, “not wanting to do the Browns any favors.”
MAYFIELD, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns player’s comment on Baker Mayfield going viral

The Baker Mayfield era is all but over in Cleveland, though the Browns are finding it extremely hard to find any NFL team willing to take him and his contract on. While we wait to find out if the Browns eventually just cut Mayfield or leave him on their roster in case of emergency or until someone finally decides to trade for him, more details about what went wrong are starting to leak out.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL fans react to Pete Carroll’s comments on DK Metcalf

Recently, DK Metcalf expressed optimism that he and the Seattle Seahawks would come to terms on a new contract. On Thursday, his head coach, Pete Carroll, expressed a similar sentiment. In an interview on KJR 950 in Seattle, Carroll (per Brady Henderson, ESPN) shared a clear belief that the two...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Alabama fans react to transferred player’s comments

The Texas Longhorns recently received some good news when former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall transferred to Austin. But Hall, who had been suspended by head coach Nick Saban before he transferred, had a lot to say about the Alabama fan base and their lack of support for him while he was in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

NFL veterans reacts to Ryan Tannehill’s comments

There has been a lot said since Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he had no intentions of helping rookie quarterback Malik Willis when he joins the team. Several people have given their thoughts on the situation, including Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who thought Tannehill was being a bit too harsh towards the rookie and should be more open to helping the young player adjust.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Yankees stars slam beers at Rangers playoff game

The New York Yankees were off on Thursday and at least three players on the team seemed to be enjoying their free time. While the Yankees had a day off, the New York Rangers were in action, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the first-round series in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three Yankees — Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu — were in action and knew how to get the crowd fired up.
BASEBALL
thecomeback.com

Tallest player in MLB history makes debut

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle made his major-league debut on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hjelle is tall. Very tall. At 6’11”, Hjelle is *unofficially* at least tied for the tallest player in MLB history. Former big-league pitcher Jon Rauch was also 6’11”.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Alabama reportedly “won’t wait around” for Arch Manning

There have been three schools seemingly in the thick of the Arch Manning sweepstakes. Many have that recruiting battle down to three prestigious schools: Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. Only one of these schools will ultimately land Manning, and the others need to have a solid backup plan if Manning does...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady says Tuck Rule play “might have been a fumble” in TikTok response to Justin Bieber

Twenty years after it happened, the Jan. 19, 2022 AFC divisional playoff “Tuck Rule” game between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots is still inspiring a lot of discussion. ESPN came out with a 30 for 30 documentary on it earlier this year, which largely centered around Tom Brady and Charles Woodson discussing their different perspectives on the play. In that documentary, Brady said that if not for the officials’ ruling on that play (that it was an incomplete pass rather than a fumble), “I’m probably the backup QB going into 2002. ” Brady, the once and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ quarterback, also discussed that play in the first episode of the Religion of Sports/ESPN series Man In The Arena last fall. And now, he’s bringing it up on TikTok, where in potentially-trolling fashion, he responded to Justin Bieber‘s “Tell me something honest” prompt with “The Tuck Rule play…might have been a fumble.”
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deebo Samuel’s recent social media activity gives telling hint on future with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel shocked everyone last month when it was announced that the Pro Bowl receiver had requested a trade from the organization. Since then there have been rumors surrounding just how much it would take for the 49ers to part ways with Samuel. It certainly seems like they would love to keep dual-threat receiver/runner Samuel, as general manager John Lynch said that Samuel is “too good to trade.
SANTA CLARA, CA
thecomeback.com

76ers update Joel Embiid’s injury status, NBA world reacts

The Philadelphia 76ers are desperate in need of Joel Embiid. After suffering a concussion and an orbital fracture at the end of a blowout win against the Toronto Raptors, in addition to Embiid’s previous thumb ligament tear he was playing through, the Sixers are down 2-0 to the top-seed Miami Heat. Given the Heat won by 14 and 16 points respectively, the Sixers are missing their MVP candidate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says 49ers “underwhelmed” by Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the strangest quarterback situations in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped lead the team to the NFC Championship game last season but ultimately fell short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Despite this,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Stats show epic failure of Reds front office

The Cincinnati Reds have been baseball’s worst team in 2022 by a comfortable margin. But the struggles go far beyond that. The Reds aren’t simply MLB’s worst team this season but are tracking to be one of the worst ever. We can look simply at Cincinnati’s record,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to USFL changes

The USFL hasn’t exactly lit the football world on fire after three weeks in its inaugural season. In order to improve the experience and, hopefully, attract more viewers, they’re making a change to gameplay. USFL head of officiating Mike Pereira announced Thursday that, starting in Week 4, the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

JJ Redick details why he called out Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

The basketball world applauded NBA analyst JJ Redick after his viral appearance on ESPN’s First Take where he ripped co-host Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for his comments towards Draymond Green. Russo said that Green should “shut up and play” and that “America is tired of Draymond Green”...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Mets hitting coach floats interesting theory about baseballs

The balls have been a frequent topic of conversation throughout the first month of the Major League Baseball season. Eric Chavez, the hitting coach for the New York Mets, added a new wrinkle into the discussion. By and large, the balls don’t seem to be traveling as far in 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst thinks Urban Meyer will coach Big 12 school

Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching career may have been a bust but it’s hard to deny that he was a winner everywhere he went in college football. From turning Utah into a premiere program, winning two national titles with Florida, and a third with Ohio State, the kind of success he found as a college football coach is hard to find.
NFL
thecomeback.com

CFL team hoping to replicate Ohio State magic

The Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks are hoping what worked well for Ohio State’s football team in 2014 will work for them in 2022. Former Ohio State quarterback, J.T. Barrett was slated to play for Edmonton in 2022 but suffered a season-ending injury and was moved to the retired list (per cfl.ca). With Barrett sidelined, the Elks picked up Cardale Jones, another former Ohio State signal-caller.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB umpire apologizes for strange incident with Madison Bumgarner

One of the most bizarre moments in the early going of the 2022 MLB season happened during Wednesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins. When the first inning ended, Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected by umpire Dan Bellino after being checked for foreign substances. The ejection didn’t even appear to have anything to do with foreign substances. After a lengthy hand check from Bellino, Bumgarner voiced his displeasure and was then tossed. The three-time World Series champion had to be held back by Arizona coaches after the ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ

