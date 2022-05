WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For the third straight summer, The popular PALS camp will not be happening. The PALS program, or Purdue Athletes Life Success initiative, is calling off their summer itinerary of youth fun for yet another year. Representatives of the program say that it's due to COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to space in specific facilities including the dining hall.

